Southern Nevada Health District approves new COVID-19 annex at Las Vegas headquarters
The Southern Nevada Health District passed a motion approving the construction of a COVID-19 annex at their headquarters in Las Vegas unanimously on Tuesday morning.

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Southern Nevada Health District approves new COVID-19 annex at Las Vegas headquarters WILL NOW BUILD A CORONAVIRUSQUARANTINE CENTER - - RIGHTNEXT TO THEIR HEADQUARTERS ONDECATUR BOULEVARD.THAT'S WHERE WE FIND 13 ACTIONNEWS REPORTER SEAN DELANCEY -LIVE - JUST AN HOUR AFTER THATANNOUNCEMENT.SEAN?KALYNA - THE S-N-H-DHEADQUARTERS WILL SOON LOOK ALOT DIFFERENT.IN A TELECONFERENCE VOTE JUSTAN HOUR AGO - THEY DECIDED TOBRING IN MODULARS SOMEWHEREON THIS PROPERTY - - AND TURNIT INTO A COVID-19 QUARANTINECENTER.THESE MOCK-UPS WERE RELEASEDWITH THE AGENDA - - AND WHILEC-F-O ERNEST BLAZARD SAYS THISIS NOT THE FINAL PRODUCT - ITGIVES YOU AN IDEA OF WHATTHEY'LL SOON BUILD HERE.IT WILL BE A SMALL BUILDING - -FILLED WITH ROUGHLY 40QUARANTINE PODS.DOCTOR FERMIN LEGUEN SAYSCONFIRMED PATIENTS FROMHOSPITALS - NURSING HOMES - -OR LONG TERM CARE FACILITIESWOULD COME HERE FOR UP TO 14DAYS TO BE ISOLATED IN THOSEPODS - AND HOPEFULLY RECOVER.TAKING STRESS - OFF THEHEALTHCARE SYSTEM.THE PRICE TAG HERE IS THREEMILLION BUCKS - - BUT THANK'STO PRESIDENT TRUMP'S NATIONALEMERGENCY DECLARATION - THEHEALTH DISTRICT IS HOPING FEMAWILL REIMBURSE THEM FOR 75PERCENT OF THAT COST.THEY DIDN'T GIVE AN EXACTTIMELINE FOR GETTING THIS UPAND RUNNING...AND COUNTY COMMISSIONERMARYLAND KIRKPATRICK SAYS THISIS JUST ONE PIECE - OF AGREATER PLAN IN THE COUNTY.I'LL TELL YOU ABOUT THAT - -COMING UP AT THREE.FOR NOW - SEAN DELANCEY - - 13ACTION NEWS.THE LAS VEGAS CITY COUNCIL IS





