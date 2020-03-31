UK records highest daily coronavirus deaths

Global  

The United Kingdom's coronavirus death toll rose by 27 percent to 1,789 in the space of a day, Britain's cabinet office minister Michael Gove said on Tuesday.

Emer McCarthy reports.

British Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove said on Tuesday (March 31) that the UK's coronavirus death toll rose by 27 percent in the space of a day.

''143,186 people have now been tested for the virus.

Of those, 25,150 have tested positive.

And sadly, yesterday we recorded the highest single increase in the number of deaths as a result of COVID-19.

381 people died.

Meaning, that of those hospitalised in the UK, the number who have passed away now totals 1,789.'' NHS England executive director Stephen Powis said there were signs social distancing measures are starting to slow the spread of the virus but that does not mean the new rules should be relaxed.

Powis said the next week or two would be critical as the effectiveness of lockdown restrictions become clearer.




