Nizamuddin Tablighi Jamaat मरकज से अस्पताल लाए गए 860 लोग, इमारत में now < > Embed Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:33s - Published Nizamuddin Tablighi Jamaat मरकज से अस्पताल लाए गए 860 लोग, इमारत में दिल्ली के निजामुद्दीन इलाके में तबलीगी जमात के मरकज से कोरोना के 24 मरीज मिलने के बाद हड़कंप मच गया था। जिसके बाद 350 लोगों को राजधानी के अलग-अलग अस्पतालों में भर्ती कराया गया है। निजामुद्दीन मस्जिद वाले इलाके को सील कर दिया गया है। इनके संपर्क में आए 1600 लोगों को पुलिस तलाश रही है। दिल्ली स्वास्थ्य विभाग और विश्व स्वास्थय संगठन की टीम ने इलाके का दौरा किया है। पुलिस ने महामारी एक्ट के तहत मुकदमा दर्ज किया है। 0

