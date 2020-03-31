Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Nizamuddin Tablighi Jamaat मरकज से अस्पताल लाए गए 860 लोग, इमारत में

Nizamuddin Tablighi Jamaat मरकज से अस्पताल लाए गए 860 लोग, इमारत में

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:33s - Published < > Embed
Nizamuddin Tablighi Jamaat मरकज से अस्पताल लाए गए 860 लोग, इमारत में

Nizamuddin Tablighi Jamaat मरकज से अस्पताल लाए गए 860 लोग, इमारत में

दिल्ली के निजामुद्दीन इलाके में तबलीगी जमात के मरकज से कोरोना के 24 मरीज मिलने के बाद हड़कंप मच गया था। जिसके बाद 350 लोगों को राजधानी के अलग-अलग अस्पतालों में भर्ती कराया गया है। निजामुद्दीन मस्जिद वाले इलाके को सील कर दिया गया है। इनके संपर्क में आए 1600 लोगों को पुलिस तलाश रही है। दिल्ली स्वास्थ्य विभाग और विश्व स्वास्थय संगठन की टीम ने इलाके का दौरा किया है। पुलिस ने महामारी एक्ट के तहत मुकदमा दर्ज किया है।

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ArunanchalThe

TheArunanchalTales ' मरकज' या ' मरघट ' ? 1.'Markaz Nizamuddin', 2000 attended,441 have symptoms,24 positive. 2.'Markaz Raiwind,Pakis… https://t.co/gZXSqI9ddK 4 hours ago

shubhraS_

shubhra sharma How Nizamudin mtkz defied lockdwn with 3400 pole at Tablighi Jamar https://t.co/YUpvcEoNZm via @indiatoday How one… https://t.co/GAcgDTuvZ0 5 hours ago

ToVgarg

विक्रम गर्ग RT @tok2kamya: Nizamuddin Markaz (Biolab) was working on an Environmental Biotechnology project.Their Practicals included spitting on Docto… 6 hours ago

tok2kamya

Kamya Chaturvedi Nizamuddin Markaz (Biolab) was working on an Environmental Biotechnology project.Their Practicals included spitting… https://t.co/qvHtzSDtFW 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.