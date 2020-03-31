'Little Women' fans just spotted a Hydro Flask in one scene

Months after 'Little Women' came to theaters and earned acclaim, Twitter users noticed a few mistakes in the background of a scene.

When the March family comes to collect Florence Pugh's Amy, you can see two water bottles behind Timothée Chalamet’s Laurie.

One of them is a Hydro Flask, a water bottle that is extremely trendy in the year 2020, but sadly did not exist in 1862.

We’re certain Laurie would have a Hydro Flask if the movie was updated for modern times, but Jo is probably more of an H20 kind of gal