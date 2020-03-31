Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 'Little Women' fans just spotted a Hydro Flask in one scene

'Little Women' fans just spotted a Hydro Flask in one scene

Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 00:43s - Published < > Embed
'Little Women' fans just spotted a Hydro Flask in one scene

'Little Women' fans just spotted a Hydro Flask in one scene

Months after 'Little Women' came to theaters and earned acclaim, Twitter users noticed a few mistakes in the background of a scene.

When the March family comes to collect Florence Pugh's Amy, you can see two water bottles behind Timothée Chalamet’s Laurie.

One of them is a Hydro Flask, a water bottle that is extremely trendy in the year 2020, but sadly did not exist in 1862.

We’re certain Laurie would have a Hydro Flask if the movie was updated for modern times, but Jo is probably more of an H20 kind of gal

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.