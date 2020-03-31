Carole Baskin Speaks Out Against Claims Made in Netflix's 'Tiger King' | THR News 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 01:34s - Published Carole Baskin Speaks Out Against Claims Made in Netflix's 'Tiger King' | THR News The animal rights activist and founder-CEO of Florida-based non-profit animal sanctuary Big Cat Rescue refutes her depiction in the docuseries: "They did not care about truth." 0

