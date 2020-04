Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee's "Despacito" | How It Went Down Video Credit: Billboard How It Went Down - Duration: 02:07s - Published on March 31, 2020 Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee's "Despacito" | How It Went Down Hear Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee explain how "Despacito" came together, including Justin Bieber's remix, on this week's episode of How It Went Down. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this