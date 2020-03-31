Global  

Ecuador Faces Delays In Corpse Removals

Video Credit: Wochit
Families whose loved ones died in their homes from coronavirus have sometimes stayed at the home for days.

According to Reuters, the rapid spread of the virus has delayed the collection of corpses.

Ecuadorian authorities said they would improve the removal of bodies from peoples homes.

Residents of Guayaquil, Ecuador’s largest city, said they couldn’t dispose of corpses because of strict quarantine measures.

Vice President Otto Sonnenholzner said the government’s intention is to give those who pass away “a dignified burial.”

