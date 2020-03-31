Cool time-lapse footage shows USNS Comfort docking in Manhattan 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:41s - Published Cool time-lapse footage shows USNS Comfort docking in Manhattan A cool time-lapse video has emerged of the USNS Comfort docking in Manhattan on Monday (March 30) to provide much-needed relief to overwhelmed hospitals in the area. 0

