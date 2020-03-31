Coronavirus Latest: Man Shoots Girlfriend, Kills Self After Being Upset About Pandemic, Losing Job, Wilson Police Say now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:30s - Published Coronavirus Latest: Man Shoots Girlfriend, Kills Self After Being Upset About Pandemic, Losing Job, Wilson Police Say Wilson police say a man shot his longtime girlfriend and killed himself because he was extremely upset about the coronavirus pandemic and losing his job. Katie Johnston reports. 0

