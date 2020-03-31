Coronavirus Update: Brother Of Gov. Andrew Cuomo Diagnosed With COVID-19

New York State's coronavirus cases now top 75,000, including Gov.



Tweets about this newyorknewart Cuomo Says Hospital Admissions Swell, Confirms Brother Has Tested Positive for Coronavirus https://t.co/BqNBOdgiYM 47 minutes ago WolfOfTheUmmah 🇹🇷🇵🇰🇲🇾🇶🇦🇱🇾🇮🇩🇸🇴 RT @TruNews: UPDATE — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced during his press conference today that his younger brother, CNN host Chris Cuomo… 3 hours ago DHof RT @CBSNewYork: #Coronavirus update: Gov. Cuomo says brother Chris has tested positive, says risk of getting infected remains high, provide… 4 hours ago CBS New York #Coronavirus update: Gov. Cuomo says brother Chris has tested positive, says risk of getting infected remains high,… https://t.co/2ZC2GlJOmw 4 hours ago Wendy Sue Verran FIRE HAWK✡️ RT @BostonGlobe: Andrew Cuomo says his brother, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, has tested positive for coronavirus: "He is going to be fine. He's… 5 hours ago TruNews™ UPDATE — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced during his press conference today that his younger brother, CNN host… https://t.co/yyVKZbt1l3 5 hours ago A Palandri Chris Cuomo from CNN has Coronavirus. His brother Andrew just mentioned it during his NY update. 6 hours ago The Boston Globe Andrew Cuomo says his brother, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, has tested positive for coronavirus: "He is going to be fine… https://t.co/Nzhax2Ah0N 6 hours ago