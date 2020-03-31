Women with Alzheimer's Remembers Husband During 66 Year Anniversary

Occurred on February 19, 2020 / Shelton, Washington, USA Info from Licensor: Dan's visiting wife Valerie, at the memory care facility in Shelton Washington.

To celebrate their 66 wedding anniversary.

Valerie has been suffering from Alzheimer’s for over 10 years.

I am Dan's caregiver/companion.

When I take Dan to see and visit we never know if she will remember him.

Today on their special day of 66 years of marriage she did.

It was beautiful.

I Lisa just thought to video so Dan could watch it afterward when he misses his wife.

Which is every day.

The ending was wonderful.