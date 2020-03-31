Women with Alzheimer's Remembers Husband During 66 Year Anniversary

Occurred on February 19, 2020 / Shelton, Washington, USA Info from Licensor: Dan's visiting wife Valerie, at the memory care facility in Shelton Washington.
To celebrate their 66 wedding anniversary.
Valerie has been suffering from Alzheimer’s for over 10 years.
I am Dan's caregiver/companion.
When I take Dan to see and visit we never know if she will remember him.
Today on their special day of 66 years of marriage she did.
It was beautiful.
I Lisa just thought to video so Dan could watch it afterward when he misses his wife.
Which is every day.
The ending was wonderful.