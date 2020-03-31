Global  

Community concerned about poor internet connection while students start e-Learning

In tippecanoe county start e-learning this week, unreliable internet service is a rising concern.

One clarks hill resident says the town has struggled with inconsistent service since internet provider watch communications came to town.

News 18's micah upshaw tells us how they're coping.

Micah: what was meant to be a week of e-learning will now be a month -- and families dealing with poor internet connection are concerned.

Raymond: if it's not working we're going to be letting down a whole generation.

Micah: raymond tillotson is a clarks hill community member.

His two grand-nieces join a number of students in the area that'll be sharing internet from the towns single radio transmitter.

Raymond: the traffic that's going to be considered here in town, the traffic they're going to be experiencing is going to be ridiculous and it's going to run the megs real down real low.

Micah: tillotson's internet provider is watch communications.

He says this is the main provider in the area.

The company prides itself on using advanced technology and high-speed connectivity in its small-rural markets throughout indiana and ohio.

Unfortunately, he says that's barely been the case.

Raymond: we have frequent slow downs, you can get dropped clear off the system and then wait for it to come back on, usually repetitive.

Micah: tillotson says he's been in constant communication with the company for months but there still hasn't been a solid solution.

Raymond: the children are getting cheated out of the opportunity to learn right now, and there's going to be a lot of things that they don't grasp and they're not going to be able to grasp until they have a more structured system more reliable system.

Micah: for now tillotson is heavily depending on his verizon wireless hotspot to help his grand-nieces.

And he's hoping the company steps up.

In clarks hill, micah upshaw news 18.

We reached out to watch communication and town leaders but have not heard back.

The tippecanoe school corporation starts e-learning tomorrow.

