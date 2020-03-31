The Wizard's Double Miracle in Sudden Death

Matthew Gebhard -- aka, The Wizard of Mini-Golf -- makes it to sudden death on Surf or Turf, and pulls off not one, but two miraculous putts to seal his victory and advance to the next round.

From 'Never Count Out the Beard,' season 1, episode 6 of Holey Moley.

