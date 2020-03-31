Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > The Wizard's Double Miracle in Sudden Death

The Wizard's Double Miracle in Sudden Death

Video Credit: ABC - Duration: 02:22s - Published
The Wizard's Double Miracle in Sudden Death

The Wizard's Double Miracle in Sudden Death

Matthew Gebhard -- aka, The Wizard of Mini-Golf -- makes it to sudden death on Surf or Turf, and pulls off not one, but two miraculous putts to seal his victory and advance to the next round.

From 'Never Count Out the Beard,' season 1, episode 6 of Holey Moley.

Watch Holey Moley THURSDAYS 8|7c on ABC, streaming and on demand.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

The Wizard's Double Miracle in Sudden Death

Watch full episodes of Holey Moley online at ABC.

Stream The Wizard's Double Miracle in Sudden Death instantly.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.