3D Printing Business Develops Reusable Masks

Hard to come by these days.

News 18's meredith hackler shows us how one company in rensselaer designed a face mask that's being made with 3d printers.

"we are trying to help out we are trying to do our part."

You'll never guess llc has been in the rensselaer community since 20-12.

They specialize in 3d printing.

When they saw how many people were struggling to find personal protective masks due to the covid-19 pandemic they decided to design one of their own.

"we thought that 3d printing something thays actually contoured to your face allows to actually have that shape and size needed."ron kasparian owner, you'll never guess llc.

The masks have four parts to them the mask body..

The filter housing..

The filter retainer and a filter wrench.

"the cost of an actual filter is and that's the reason why there aren't a lot of masks why people are trying to do sewing masks and all kinds of other stuff."-ron the actual fitler for the masks is where ron kasparian and his team found a cost effective solution.

"how do we make a filter..

And the answer was cotton rounds in the make up section."- ron cotton rounds are woven and when two are put together they act as a filter similar to typical hospital masks.

"it's the same thing that they are trying to do with an actual mask it's cotton the is inverted and that's how they make a diffuser so when a particle comes through it actually get's stuck in the woven part of the mask."-ron standup: "this printer is just one of hundreds, each of them is building a piece of this mask all in the effort to save lives."

"when you talk to somebody who works in a soup kitchen that hasn't had a mask in 10 days or you talk to someone who has copd and needs a mask because they are afraid to go to the store.

It's a very humbling experience to think that we might lead a part in actually solving part of this problem in our country."

In rensselaer meredith hackler news 18.

The masks are not certified n95 masks..

But the company based it's design off of cdc and osha recommendations and is working to become certified.

The company is currently making around 300 a day to meet demands.

The masks cost 30 dollars and can be shipped anywhere in the united states.

For more information head to our website w- l-f-i dot