War on COVID-19: Government moves today

Amid the Coronavirus threat, Hindustan Times brings you the latest update from the day on the pandemic.

The situation at Delhi’s Nizamuddin area escalated after 30 people tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a religious congregation.

The Health Ministry said it is not the time to blame but take action.

In Maharashtra, the number of cases saw the highest spike as 82 fresh COVID-19 positive cases came forward in the state.

