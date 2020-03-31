Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > War on COVID-19: Government moves today

War on COVID-19: Government moves today

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:15s - Published < > Embed
War on COVID-19: Government moves today

War on COVID-19: Government moves today

Amid the Coronavirus threat, Hindustan Times brings you the latest update from the day on the pandemic.

The situation at Delhi’s Nizamuddin area escalated after 30 people tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a religious congregation.

The Health Ministry said it is not the time to blame but take action.

In Maharashtra, the number of cases saw the highest spike as 82 fresh COVID-19 positive cases came forward in the state.

Watch the full video for more updates.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Hulkums

Rahul Kumar RT @htTweets: #CoronavirusOutbreakindia | A Congress Lok Sabha member from Kerala filed a petition in the Supreme Court today seeking direc… 1 day ago

htTweets

Hindustan Times #CoronavirusOutbreakindia | A Congress Lok Sabha member from Kerala filed a petition in the Supreme Court today see… https://t.co/Vz8lwr9HwJ 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.