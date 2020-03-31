COVID-19 Questions: “When Will I Get My Stimulus Money From The Government?'

Jez Barnes @janeturnbull17 @Bill_Esterson @BBCNewsnight Lack of testing shows an artificially high mortality rate. When questi… https://t.co/eYjPOgZZYZ 15 minutes ago

Marcos Arellano When will children be back in school? Your COVID-19 questions answered | CBC News https://t.co/8jtowuBAqC 29 minutes ago

Carla Ferrara RT @nowthisnews: Will COVID-19 go away this summer? Is it affecting more young Americans? When can we stop social distancing? @RealDoctorM… 54 minutes ago

Lynn Day @merrionstreet @welfare_ie Self employed and applied for covid emergency payment on line but now being asked to app… https://t.co/gFnz9Z8h4F 1 hour ago

esme murphy When will Covid-19 peak in Mn? When will you be able to visit those in congregant living facilities like nursing ho… https://t.co/wEKmC568EF 1 hour ago

Willow Wyse 🤘🤝 We should never feel comfortable with restrictions on freedom. Even if we accept them as short-term measures... the… https://t.co/XwnIHazvfE 2 hours ago

Sahil Thalikulam RT @TheKeralaPolice: Strict action against April fool fake posts. Strict action will be taken when it comes to creating & sharing posts r… 2 hours ago