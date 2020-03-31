'We're going to go through a very tough two weeks'- Trump now < > Embed Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:42s - Published 'We're going to go through a very tough two weeks'- Trump President Donald Trump warned Americans they would endure a "very tough two weeks" coming in the fight against the coronavirus as he urged everyone to follow federal social distancing guidelines through the end of April. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 'We're going to go through a very tough two weeks'- Trump "It's absolutely critical for the American people to follow the guidelines for the next 30 days. It's a matter of life and death," Trump said in a news conference at the White House on Tuesday (March 31). The U.S. government raced to build hundreds of makeshift hospitals to ease the strain on overwhelmed healthcare systems as the United States marked 700 deaths in a single day from COVID-19 for the first time on Tuesday. That is the equivalent of a person dying every two minutes.





