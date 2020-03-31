Kris And Kylie To Make Hand Sanitizer

No one works harder than Kris Jenner, and her latest venture proves it.

The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch has joined daughter Kylie Jenner and beauty company Coty Inc.

They've come together to produce hand sanitizers for hospitals in Southern California.

The hand sanitizers will be donated to the emergency and health care workers on the front lines.

The current public health crisis and COVID-19 pandemic pushed them to donate, reports Allure.

The pair have already started production and plan to produce tens of thousands of bottles.