Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Kris And Kylie To Make Hand Sanitizer

Kris And Kylie To Make Hand Sanitizer

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:34s - Published < > Embed
Kris And Kylie To Make Hand Sanitizer

Kris And Kylie To Make Hand Sanitizer

No one works harder than Kris Jenner, and her latest venture proves it.

The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch has joined daughter Kylie Jenner and beauty company Coty Inc.

They've come together to produce hand sanitizers for hospitals in Southern California.

The hand sanitizers will be donated to the emergency and health care workers on the front lines.

The current public health crisis and COVID-19 pandemic pushed them to donate, reports Allure.

The pair have already started production and plan to produce tens of thousands of bottles.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Serenaa_Lovee

Serenaaaa. 💕 RT @PageSix: Kris and Kylie Jenner announce Kylie Skin will make hand sanitizer https://t.co/663cSKYYqI https://t.co/DBqAcUQoYU 24 minutes ago

Shea_By_Nico

■ SheaByNico ■ For Dry Skin ■ . ■ Ｆｏｌｌｏｗ Ｕｓ ■ Skincare News ■ SheaByNico #skincaretips #skincare #beauty #softskin… https://t.co/9NBi8mhsRN 38 minutes ago

dashxuniverse

♋️ Dashuniverse Kylie and Kris announce that Kylieskin will make hand sanitizers🧼 https://t.co/bP8SFgTmCh 40 minutes ago

Current_Knewz

ω๏๏∂y Kris and Kylie Jenner announce Kylie Skin will make hand sanitizer https://t.co/NwPMWazDWb https://t.co/HtNmSRpgWN 2 hours ago

ClickySound

Clicky Sound https://t.co/bqHNoLwY5o In addition to the $1 million the beauty mogul already donated to coronavirus relief effor… https://t.co/JjjBqj6Nk4 2 hours ago

divineseed2015

Promise Gabriel Kris and Kylie Jenner announce Kylie Skin will make hand sanitizer https://t.co/JoZuVmoWdm https://t.co/reX25KVC5m 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.