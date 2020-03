Bree's Evening Forecast: Tues., March 31, 2020 now < > Embed Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 02:26s - Published Bree's Evening Forecast: Tues., March 31, 2020 The wind is expected to calm down as we head into the evening, but the temps will also go down. We will see lows into the 30s. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Bree's Evening Forecast: Tues., March 31, 2020 STARTED SINGING.WE HAD A GOOD BIT OF RAIN AROUNDTHIS MORNING.MOST OF THAT IS COMPLETELY GONE.SUNSHINE CAME OUT BY THE END OFTHE DAY.WE MIGHT SEE RAINBOWS TONIGHT ASWELL.THE KEY THING TO CATCH ARAINBOW, THE SUN HAS TO BE TOYOUR BACK.HERE'S A LOOK AT CONDITIONS ONOUR SKY NET CAMERA.THERE WAS BLUE SKY A FEW MINUTAGO IN COLUMBIA.CLOUDS ARE WRESTLING WITH CLOUDCOVER AT TIMES.LOW 50s OUT THERE INNASHVILLE.STARTING TO SEE BREAKS IN THECLOUDS.FELT BREEZY TODAY WITH THESYSTEM THAT CAME THROUGH.WIND GUSTS 30 MILES-PER-HOUR ATTHEIR STRONGEST POINTS.HERE'S A LOOK AT RADAR THE LASTSIX HOURS.WE HAD HEAVY SOAKING RAINTHROUGH DAYBREAK UNTIL ABOUTLUNCH TIME.IT'S BEGUN TO TAPER OFF.MOST CLEAR IS FOR AREAS WEST OF65 AND NORTH O I-40.TO FIND RAINDROPS, YOU HAVE TOLOOK TO THE EAST.A FEW STRAY SHOWERS MAY HOLD ONFOR THE NEXT COUPLE OF HOURS, BYMIDNIGHT WE ARE DRY.THE WINDS ARE GUSTY.SUSTAINED SPEEDS 5-15.WE ARE GUSTING CLOSER TO 20STILL.THAT WILL RELAX AS WE HEAD INTOTHE OVERNIGHT AS WELL.ON THE BACK SIDE OF A COLDSYSTEM WITH CLEARING SKIES ANDCALM WINDS, THE TEMPERATURESWILL TUMBLE DOWN INTO THE 30sFOR EVERYONE TOMORROW MORNING.UPPER 30s IN NASHVILLE.IT WILL BE MID AND LOW 30sOUTSIDE THE CITY.IF ANYTHING IS GROWING OUTSIDEYOUR HOUSE, YOU WANT TO BECAREFUL AND COVER THAT UP.I DON'T EXPECT FROST TO BEWIDESPREAD, BUT IN LOW LYING ANDSHELTERED AREAS, SOMETIMESCERTAIN NEIGHBORHOODS CAN DROP ACOUPLE OF DEGREES MORE.THIS IS PRECARIOUS CLOSE FORSENSITIVE VEGETATION OUT THERE.COUPLE COUPLE OF DAYS, WARMINGTREND, APRIL IS KICKING OFFBETTER THAN MARCH DID FOR US.CLEAR AND QUIET CONDITIONSEXPECTED WEDNESDAY, THURSDAY ANDFRIDAY.WE ADD A FEW DEGREES TO THEMERCURY EACH DAY AS WELL.IT WILL FEEL COOL TOMORROW IFYOU TAKE THE KIDDOS OUTSIDE.CRISP NORTH WIND.VERY COMFORTABLE UPPER 30s ONTHURSDAY AND LOW





