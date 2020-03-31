Illinois governor extends stay-at-home order to April 30

First.... illinois governor jb pritzker says he is extending the state's stay at home order.

He announced the news during a press conference earlier today.

He says tomorrow he will sign a 30 day extension of the state's disaster proclamation.

This proclamation gives him the authority to issue executive orders.

As before....essential businesses and services will be allowed to remain open.

This includes grocery stores, gas stations, and pharmacies.

The governor says he will suspend on site learning at schools through the