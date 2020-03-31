Global  

Fill the Truck helps older citizens obtain food, essential items

Fill the Truck has pivoted its business to focus specifically on delivering donations to older citizens who may be too nervous about COVID-19 to leave the house for essentials like groceries and other items.

