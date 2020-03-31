Global  

Mañana esperamos condiciones secas y temperaturas cálidas

Habrán vientos soplando desde el norte, cielos soleados, en los 60's.

Este fin de semana regresan las lluvias para el norte del estado.

Esta mañana tuvimos lluvias ligeras para las montañas.

Los ciclos estuvieron parcialmente soleados.

Las temperaturas áximas para el ía de hoy esán sobre los 50's en el valle.

Para mañana esperamos condiciones secas con temperaturas ás álidas.

Tambén habá vientos soplando desde el norte.

Este fin de semana regresan las lluvias para el norte del estado.




