Georgia Department of Revenue extends vehicle registration deadline

Georgia Department of Revenue extends vehicle registration deadline

Georgia Department of Revenue extends vehicle registration deadline

There has been an extension for Georgia motorists to register their vehicles if the registration expired this month.

Georgia Department of Revenue extends vehicle registration deadline

41nbc.

If it's time to register or renew your vehicle registration, you have a little more time to do so.

The georgia department of revenue is extending motor vehicle registrations expiring on or after march 16th.

You don't have to pay until friday, may 15th.

Drivers must still meet insurance requirements.

If you want to make a payment, you can do so online, by phone




