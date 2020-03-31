'Should be prepared for' 100,000 deaths in U.S.: Fauci now < > Embed Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:33s - Published 'Should be prepared for' 100,000 deaths in U.S.: Fauci Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on Tuesday that the U.S should be prepared for 100,000 deaths as a result of the spread of the coronavirus. 0

'Should be prepared for' 100,000 deaths in U.S.: Fauci
"As sobering a number as that is, we should be prepared for it," Fauci said. The number of U.S. dead has now climbed past 3,800, more than the number who died in the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, as confirmed cases of COVID-19 infections rose to more than 186,000, according to a John's Hopkins University tally of official U.S. statistics.





