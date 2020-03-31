Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > One year budget

One year budget

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published < > Embed
One year budget
Budget and staff member
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

One year budget

Come up with a long-term financial plan for the state.

They say instead of the traditional two-year budget... they will likely pass a one-year spending plan.

One lawmaker says this will lets them meet their constitutional duty of passing a budget... but still recognizing that no revenue projection they come up with will close to what is correct.

The legislature will reconvene tomorrow to vote on the budget.

C1 3 a staff member for the kentucky legislature has tested positive for the new coronavirus.

That's according to the legislative research commission.

The staffer has not worked at the capitol since march 16.

The staffer is said to be doing well.

As we mentioned... lawmakers are




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Karenet24

Karen ❌ RT @charliekirk11: Did you know: 8% of the World Health Organization’s budget in 2018 went to “travel” How much went to medical supplies… 8 seconds ago

ghpmonkey

Garry Purcell RT @STEPHMHAMILL: The Associated Press reported in 2017 that WHO “routinely has spent about $200 million a year on travel expenses, more th… 1 minute ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.