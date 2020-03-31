Global  

New York Governor Cuomo Doesn't Think Marijuana Will May New York's State Budget

New York Governor Cuomo Doesn't Think Marijuana Will May New York's State Budget

New York Governor Cuomo Doesn't Think Marijuana Will May New York's State Budget

New York Gov.

Andrew Cuomo said legalizing recreational marijuana may not be included in the state’s budget.

The New York state budget is due on April 1 and Cuomo said there simply isn’t enough time to do it.

According to Business Insider, the coronavirus pandemic has taken over Cuomo’s full attention.

Someone in New York City dies from the virus approximately every six minutes.

New York has over 75,000 cases with 1,550 deaths.

