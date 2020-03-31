Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > US offers Lifting Sanctions On Venezuela

US offers Lifting Sanctions On Venezuela

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
US offers Lifting Sanctions On Venezuela

US offers Lifting Sanctions On Venezuela

The Trump administration offered to lift Venezuela sanctions on one condition.

They want the opposition and members of President Nicolas Maduro’s Socialist Party to form an interim government.

According to Reuters, the U.S. wants them to form this government without Maduro.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced a “sequenced exit path” from tough U.S. sanctions on Venezuela.

Washington hopes to promote fair elections this year to end the political crisis in Venezuela.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TheKootneeti

The Kootneeti In policy shift, U.S. offers to lift #Venezuela sanctions for power-sharing deal. It offered to begin lifting sanc… https://t.co/vf0FIaT6sS 5 hours ago

big_dadio_1234

bill RT @TruNews: The Trump administration has unveiled a proposal for the lifting of Venezuela sanctions in exchange for creation of a power-sh… 5 hours ago

TruNews

TruNews™ The Trump administration has unveiled a proposal for the lifting of Venezuela sanctions in exchange for creation of… https://t.co/qiSFVVavbl 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.