The Last Dance trailer

Trailer: “The Last Dance” 10-part documentary on Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls - Plot synopsis: THE LAST DANCE takes an in-depth look at the Chicago Bulls' dynasty through the lens of the final championship season in 1997-98.

The Bulls allowed an NBA Entertainment crew to follow them around for that entire season, and some of that never-before-seen footage will be in the documentary.

Directed by Jason Hehir release date April 19, 2020 (on ESPN)