Despite Pleas For Help From Coronavirus Outbreak, Pentagon Won't Evacuate US Aircraft Carrier

A US aircraft carrier is reeling from an outbreak of the novel coronavirus COVID-19.

However, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Tuesday it was not time to evacuate the vessel.

According to Reuters, Esper added that he had not read in detail a letter from the commander of the ship pleading for help.

Captain Brett Crozier is the commanding officer of the Theodore Roosevelt.

Capt.

Crozier called for removing over 4,000 sailors from the ship and isolating them.

In an interview with CBS News, Esper said the goal was still to contain the virus, and that none of the crew were gravely ill.

We’re moving a lot of supplies and assistance, medical assistance, out to the carrier in Guam.

We’re providing additional medical personnel as they need it.

US Defense Secretary Mark Esper Interview, CBS News

