Baltimore Native, Reporter In Montana Becomes Face Of Bison Safety Poster 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:52s - Published Baltimore Native, Reporter In Montana Becomes Face Of Bison Safety Poster Former WJZ web producer Deion Broxton's run-in with a bison at Yellowstone National Park has gone viral, and now it's being used to warn park visitors about the dangers bison can pose. 0

