Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Lindsay Lohan Teases The Release Of A New Music Single

Lindsay Lohan Teases The Release Of A New Music Single

Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Lindsay Lohan Teases The Release Of A New Music Single

Lindsay Lohan Teases The Release Of A New Music Single

Lindsay Lohan announced she was making a comeback with a new music single.

According to Reuters, she posted on social media a video compilation of news clips of her career.

She then posted a link for fans to pre-save her single on a music streaming platform.

The actress didn’t reveal the title of her song, the release date or any other details.

While some fans were excited over the news, other thought the timing was not appropriate.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Lindsay Lohan Teases The Release Of A New Music Single

WENN does not claim any ownership including but not limited to Copyright, License in attached material.

Fees charged by WENN are for WENN's services only, do not, nor are they intended to, convey to the user any ownership of Copyright, License in material.

By publishing this material you expressly agree to indemnify, to hold WENN, its directors, shareholders, employees harmless from any loss, claims, damages, demands, expenses (including legal fees), any causes of action, allegation against WENN arising out of, connected in any way with publication of the material.

Available for |Editorial uses|.

|Learn more| , Not released Contact your |local office| for all commercial or promotional uses.|TABLOIDS OUT; NO BOOK PUBLISHING WITHOUT PRIOR APPROVAL,; NO ARCHIVE; NO RESALE.

Available for |Editorial uses|.

|Learn more| , Not released Contact your |local office| for all commercial or promotional uses.|FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY.

ADDITIONAL CLEARANCE REQUIRED FOR COMMERCIAL OR PROMOTIONAL USE, CONTACT YOUR LOCAL OFFICE FOR ASSISTANCE.

ANY COMMERCIAL OR PROMOTIONAL USE OF NBCUNIVERSAL CONTENT REQUIRES NBCUNIVERSAL'S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.

TEXTBOOK USE IS NOT ALLOWED.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.