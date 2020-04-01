LA County Sees 548 Coronavirus Cases Tuesday, 10 New Deaths now < > Embed Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 02:11s - Published LA County Sees 548 Coronavirus Cases Tuesday, 10 New Deaths L.A. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer reported that of the 10 deaths, four of the victims were under the age of 65, and one was under the age of 41. 0

