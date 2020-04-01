Classmates Hold Drive-Thru Parade to Support Teen with COVID-19 Video Credit: KTVI - Duration: 01:54s - Published 1 week ago Classmates Hold Drive-Thru Parade to Support Teen with COVID-19 Dozens of Lindbergh High School students rallied around a popular fixture in their community showing up in droves during a unique parade that made room for social distancing. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Classmates Hold Drive-Thru Parade to Support Teen with COVID-19 WITH A QUICK WAY TO SHOW HIMTHAT SAME SUPPORT AND LOVE.





You Might Like

Tweets about this