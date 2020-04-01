Global  

How To Defer Bill Payments If Affected Financially By COVID-19

Contact your bank if you want to pause your payments.

Search online how your bank is handling the pandemic but you will probably need to call.

Make sure you have your account information ready.

Write down the new terms of your loan, including when you need to pay.

