In Just One Day, One Person Died In America Every Two Minutes From COVID-19

In the United States on Tuesday, one person died from COVID-19 every two minutes.

Now, Reuters reports the US government is racing to build hundreds of makeshift hospitals to ease the burden on overwhelmed healthcare systems. For the first time, there 700 deaths in a single day from the novel coronavirus COVID-19.

Nearly half of those deaths were in New York state, still the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic.

