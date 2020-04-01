Global  

Dr. Fauci: We’re Starting To See An “Inkling” That The Daily Increase In Coronavirus Cases Is Becoming Less Steep.

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 01:49s - Published
Amid all of the loud, breaking dire pandemic news from around the country and the world, in the last 24 hours or so, scientists have quietly offered some very cautious notes of optimism.

It's just what KDKA's Ken Rice has been looking for.

