Smoking & Coronavirus Recovery

A Mayo Clinic doctor says smoking could create challenges in treatment and recovery

So they got if you smoke, listen up?

Mayo clinic says the habit could cause more health complications if you were to get covi?19.

The director of the nicotine dependence center at mayo?

Doctor taylor hays?

Knows how addictive smoking can be.

He says early data from china shows smoking causes a reduction of lung defenses and that could mean challenges in treatment and recovery.

In order to best protect yourself and family?

It's a good time to kick the habit.xxx quitting now will reduce your risk for complications.

And staying quit will probably reduce your risk for lon?

Term complications.

Doctor hays says if you're trying to quit?

It's best to make a plan... use medication to reduce withdrawals... and get support online or through your phone.

We'll have a link to those resources on




