Speech & language pathologists move therapy online
Local speech and language pathologists are continuing to work despite COVID-19 in order to prevent children from regressing.

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Speech & language pathologists move therapy online BUSINESSES ARE TRYINGTO FIND THEIR WAY IN THISDIFFICULT TIME.WE'RE CELEBRATINGTHOSE BUSINESSES WITHOUR INITIATIVE CALLED"WE'RE OPEN K-C".ONE GROUP OF WORKERSPROVIDES AN IMPORTANTSERVICE TO SOMECHILDREN -- BUT IT'S ASERVICE USUALLY DONEIN-PERSON.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER MCKENZIENELSON EXPLAINS HOWSPEECH AND LANGUAGEPATHOLOGISTS AREADAPTING.MCKENZIE NELSON - REPORTINGTO KEEP KIDS FROMHAVING TO RE-DO SOMEOF THEIR LESSONS"LOCAL SPEECH ANDLANGUAGE PATHOLOGISTSAREN"T TAKING ANYTIME OFF DURING THECORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK.JENNIE BJOREM - OWNER OFCHILDREN"S THERAPYSERVICESTo try to keep somethingregular for these families wasreally really important for usand to continue providingthese services.IN LESS THAN 24 HOURS,CHILDREN"S THERAPYSERVICES IN OVERLANDPARK MADE THE SWITCHFROM IN PERSON THERAPY- TO TELETHERAPY.IT"S STILL SOMEWHATFACE TO FACE " BUTJUST THROUGH THECOMPUTER.BJOREMSEverybody"s havingto move to tele therapy sowe"re doing this as onebig huge community, is howdo we take our schools andour private practices"THE OWNER, JENNIbig huge community, is howdo we take our schools andour private practices"THE OWNER, JENNIEBJORE, SAYS HERTHERAPISTS TOOK NOTIME OFF IN ORDER TOPROVIDE FAMILIES WITHSOME NORMALCY " BUTALSO TO KEEP EVERYONEWORKING.IT"S ALSO KEPT KIDSPROGRESS MOVING IN THERIGHT DIRECTION.BJOREMSWe didn"t want toslow things down, we wantedto stay the same pace with ourfamilies, really let ourfamiliesknow that we"re in thiswith you, we"re figuring itout so that"s why wepersonally jumped in with bothfeet.FOR 30 MINUTES A DAY -IT"S ONLINE LESSONS.BJOREM SAYS SHE"SWORKING WITH 7 - 10 KIDSPER DAY " WHICHISN"T DOWN MUCHFROM WHERE SHE WASBEFORE THE PANDEMIC.BJOREMSHow we are going to keepyoung kids engaged and howwe"re going to partnerwith families and what it"sgoing to look liIt"s been a very interestingjourney the past two weeks.MCKENZIE NELSON - REPORTINGONE OF THE BIGGESTWORRIES FOR FAMILIESWAS WHETHER OR NOTTHEIR INSURANCECOMPANY WOULD COVERTHE COST OFTELETHERAPY.CHILDREN"S THERAPYSERVICES SAYS MOSTINSURANCE COMPANIESHAVE SAID THEY WILL.REPORTING IN OverlandPark, MCKENZIE NELSON,41 ACTION NEWS





