Residents in Shannon neighborhood without power

People here in this neighborhood in shannon are upset.

They tell me their landlord has cut power to homes because people failed to pay rent.

Electric is included in resident's rent here.

They said about 15 families are without power.

Sot: joe willie green resident "it's heartbreaking to me and i live on a fixed income, but i still don't understand.

I'm not understanding.

It's sad."

Residents said their landlord, doug west started shutting power off last week.

Sot: taz walker people got kids and then a lot of stuff just messed up right now.

I don't think it's right."

On many meters around the neighborhood you can see locks on the boxes.

I spoke with workers at tombigbee electric who told me they are not cutting power until april 17th.

However, residents said that west is able to cut the power himself.

((nat sound)) - explaining how west can cut the power.

West also charges a fee of twenty dollars a day to reconnect the power.

All the electric bills in the neighborhood are under his name.

Many residents said they don't know what to do.

Sot: joe willie green resident "i'm at a lost.

I'm really am."

I stopped by west's business to speak with him.

However, his employees at capital bedding told me he was unavailable and would get back with me.

Residents of the neighborhood just want their power cut back on.

Sot: "trying to live right now and then people don't have jobs, are waiting for the unemployment to come.

You have to first wait to get your unemployment and then your turning off power."

I spoke with brandon presley of the mississippi public service commission.

He told me that since the electric bills are in the landlord's name it is not illegal for west to shut the power off.

But it could be considered an unethical eviction.

Live in shannon.