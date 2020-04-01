Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Data Shows Between 100,000 And 240,000 Americans Dying From Coronavirus

Data Shows Between 100,000 And 240,000 Americans Dying From Coronavirus

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Data Shows Between 100,000 And 240,000 Americans Dying From Coronavirus

Data Shows Between 100,000 And 240,000 Americans Dying From Coronavirus

Presiden Donald Trump showed the public some statistical models about the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Business Insider, data shows that roughly 100,000 and 240,000 Americans can die from the virus.

Trump’s coronavirus team said these numbers can occur even if Americans observe strict social distancing guidelines.

The president said: "I want every American to be prepared for the hard days that lie ahead.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Data Shows Between 100,000 And 240,000 Americans Dying From Coronavirus

Available for |Editorial uses|.

|Learn more| , Not released Contact your |local office| for all commercial or promotional uses.

Full editorial rights UK, US, Ireland, Canada (not Quebec).

Restricted editorial rights for daily newspapers elsewhere, please call.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.