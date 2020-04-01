Global  

Stimulus Check Breakdown: IRS Releases More Information Amid Pandemic

AMERICANS... TO HELP WITHFINANCES DURING THECORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK- BUTHOW DO YOU GET ONE?

PROBLEMSOLVER ERIN CONRAD EXPLAINSWHAT TO DO.THIS WEEK THE IRS IS GIVINGOUT MORE INFORMATION ONEXACTLY HOW MILLIONS OFAMERICANS WILL GET FEDERALSTIMULUS CHECKS DURING THEHEALTH CRISIS... (Vo) THEYTELL US the fastest way toGET THE MONEY it is to makesure YOU've filed a Taxreturn for 2019 or 2018 withbank information so thegovernment can directlydeposit the money.

The IRSsays it will use a person's2019 return todetermine eligibility andautomatically send the moneyto those who qualify.

So whocan expect the money?

-Ifyou made less than $75,000in 2019.-If you are a couple whofiled jointly and made lessthan $150,000.

-Or Anindividual who filed as"head of household" andearned less than 113thousand.(Tag) If you have not fileda 2019 return- and youqualify- your money will bebased on last years return.Erin Conrad 2 works for you.O-G AND E ARE WARNING




