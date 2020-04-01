Despite Pleas For Help From Coronavirus Outbreak, Pentagon Won't Evacuate US Aircraft Carrier

A US aircraft carrier is reeling from an outbreak of the novel coronavirus COVID-19.

However, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Tuesday it was not time to evacuate the vessel.

According to Reuters, Esper added that he had not read in detail a letter from the commander of the ship pleading for help.

Captain Brett Crozier is the commanding officer of the Theodore Roosevelt.

Capt.

Crozier called for removing over 4,000 sailors from the ship and isolating them.