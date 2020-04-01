Trump Says Americans Behaviors Are 'A Matter Of Life And Death'

Global  

President Donald Trump urged Americans to follow strict social distancing measures.

He said the next two weeks could see at least 100,000 deaths from coronavirus in the U.S. Trump said: “It’s a matter of life and death.” White House coronavirus coordinator Deborah Birx showed the press data about COVID-19.

The data showed a jump in deaths to 100,000 to 200,000 in the coming two weeks.

Birx said: “There’s no magic bullet.

There’s no magic vaccine or therapy.

It’s just behaviors.”

