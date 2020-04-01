Global  

US Builds Makeshift Hospitals To Help Fight The Coronavirus Outbreak

The U.S. government built hundreds of makeshift hospitals near major cities to ease the strain on the healthcare system.

According to Reuters, the death toll in the U.S. stood at 800, the most for a single day so far.

Nearly half the deaths were in New York, where New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio pleads for reinforcements.

De Blasio wants military medical personnel to be deployed to New York to help with the outbreak.

