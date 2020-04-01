Plunging Gas Prices (3-31-20)

Global  

Affecting the price of gasoline.

With fewer people driving and filling up, gas is as cheap as it's been in four years according to triple "a" gas prices in buchannan county are averaging $1.72 per gallon, 1.69 is common around st.

Joseph.

For those on tight incomes now, every little bit helps.

(sot amanda milller gas station cashier, "well with us you know some of us don't have jobs at the moment.

People that are trying to get to work and from work i think it helps out a little.

With hours getting cut and people not working as much as they have been, it helps out alot.") the national average has dropped just below 2 dollars and could drop to $1.75 by mid




