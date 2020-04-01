Global  

Housemates Improvise Ways to Exercise During Coronavirus Lockdown

Video Credit: Jukin Media - Duration: 00:19s - Published
These housemates invented creative ways to exercise amid coronavirus lockdown.

They skied on the floor using pillows underneath their feet.

They used the ironing board as a sled and pushed it while one person sat on the board.

They used an exercise ball to launch themself on the couch.

They did upside down cycling while laying on the road.

