Local non-profit working to help foster parents

According to the state of oregon, on an average day around 7-thousand oregon children are in foster care.

Bonnie says: "we have over 425 kids and josephine county" bonnie, vandusen is the founder of geronimo project she's also a foster parent.

Bonnie says: "the reality is, most foster parents that say 'yes' only keep their homes open for about a year because they get so drained mentally and physically."

Bonnie and her husband spent years as foster parents, working to adopt their son.

Bonnie says: "i really started noticing that we do not have a voice, we don't have rights and i really wanted community education to see and be a part of that journey."

She started off by sharing inside-looks at the foster and adoption process as her family went through it.

Bonnie says: "i would take a picture in a court and say this is what a tpr, which is 'termination of parental rights' looks like or this is case planning," --butted--"a lot of people think a kid comes into care and then they are automatically going up for adoption but our journey took almost 4 years."

That raw inside look is what sparked the flame that created geronimo project, an entire organization focused on supporting foster parents while linking arms with other foster support organizations.

Bonnie says: "i just wanted to provide a space to allow them to get training hours, to network with other members, and also to let other community resources like churches or every child or these people that want to walk alongside us, who also need to understand trauma and what saying yes means," geronimo project holds monthly mixers in grants pass where foster parents, perspective