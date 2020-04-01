WAAY 31 I-Team: Alabama's old triage guideline on who lives and dies sparks outrage, complaints

Alabama.

Tonight the waay31 i-team is sifting through misinformation, confusion, and complaints over a 2010 public health guideline that states people with severe mental disabilities should not be given a ventilator in a pandemic like the one we're in!

This is a direct quote from the states 2010 ventilator triage guidelines in a mass casualty event.

It says, "persons with severe or profound mental retardation, moderate to severe dementia, or catastrophic neurological complications such as persistent vegetative state are unlikely candidates for ventilator support."

The coronavirus pandemic led to advocacy groups filing complaints about it.

Waay 31's breken terry took their concerns directly to the department of health the moment i found these documents i called the public health department.

The department said it updated guidelines recently and they're only guidelines.

The ultimate decision on who gets a ventilator and who doesn't is up to the doctor.

The department of public health directed me to its new guidelines for triage.

That graph is on your screen right now and explains if a doctor knows someone cannot survive give them pain relief and move on to someone who can be saved.

The verbiage in the new plan dated february 2020 plan says, graphic: "all people deserve equal respect, and with this in mind, the allocation of care cannot discriminate based on anything that is not directly relevant to the eligibility of individuals to receive care."

Which is a stark contrast from the 2010 plan.

It basically said people with severe mental or neurological disabilities wouldn't be good candidates for a ventilator if there's a shortage.

The alabama disabilities advocacy program filed a complaint last week over the 2010 guideline.

I reached out to the program's attorney to ask if it was aware of the recent change but haven't heard back.

I also called the us dept of health and human services civil rights and was told it doesn't comment on possible or open investigations or complaints.