YMCA offers virtual P.E. classes

YMCA in Las Vegas is offering free virtual P.E.

Classes starting on April 22 at 12:30 p.m.

THE Y-M-C-A OF SOUTHERN NEVADAWANTS TO HELP.STARTING THIS THURSDAY..THE -Y- IS LAUNCHING ITS FREE..."VIRTUAL HOMESCHOOL P-ESERIES." EVERY THURSDAY...AT -12- 30-...THERE WILL BE A LIVE.....PHYSICAL EDUCATION LESSON....ON "ZOOM."WE HAVE A LINK TO THESERIES..... ON OUR WEBSITE.JUST GO TO K-T-N-V DOT COM....SLASH LINKS.WE CAN'T EAT OUT...




