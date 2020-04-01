YMCA offers virtual P.E. classes now < > Embed Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:24s - Published YMCA offers virtual P.E. classes YMCA in Las Vegas is offering free virtual P.E. Classes starting on April 22 at 12:30 p.m. - more information at KTNV.com/links 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend YMCA offers virtual P.E. classes THE Y-M-C-A OF SOUTHERN NEVADAWANTS TO HELP.STARTING THIS THURSDAY..THE -Y- IS LAUNCHING ITS FREE..."VIRTUAL HOMESCHOOL P-ESERIES." EVERY THURSDAY...AT -12- 30-...THERE WILL BE A LIVE.....PHYSICAL EDUCATION LESSON....ON "ZOOM."WE HAVE A LINK TO THESERIES..... ON OUR WEBSITE.JUST GO TO K-T-N-V DOT COM....SLASH LINKS.WE CAN'T EAT OUT...





