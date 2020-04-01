Global  

Republicans Blame Impeachment For Distracting Government From Coronavirus

President Donald Trump was criticized for his lack of preparation against the coronavirus outbreak.

According to Business Insider, Republican allies said the president was distracted by impeachment.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the impeachment “diverted” the attention of the government.

Yet during the impeachment trial Trump held campaign rallies and went golfing.

Furthermore, the president at first downplayed the threat of the virus and said everything was under control.

